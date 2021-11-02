AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 74,967 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,967 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $37,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Entergy by 182.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETR opened at $103.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.02. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

