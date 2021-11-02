AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 27,866 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,866 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $39,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 114.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 539,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,501,000 after buying an additional 288,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after buying an additional 217,107 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $21,318,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $17,806,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,815,000 after buying an additional 117,682 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EME opened at $123.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.94 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

