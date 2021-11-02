AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 832,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 639,335 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of LKQ worth $40,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $57.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

