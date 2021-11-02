Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,841 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $34,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $1,269,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 166.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 31,737 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 70.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATGE opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

