Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) by 49.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 397,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,701 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berry Street Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 2.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 479,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

In other news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,744.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SCOA opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

About Scion Tech Growth I

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

