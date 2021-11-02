Boothbay Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,477 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

