Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 208.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,174 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,533,000 after purchasing an additional 126,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 932,445 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EHC opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $89.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.82.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

