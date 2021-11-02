Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $358,543.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,423. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $68.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

