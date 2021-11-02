American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,284 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 24.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,279.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 23,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 666.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.27.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.