Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.