Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 1,110 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEED. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000.

DEED opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $26.59.

