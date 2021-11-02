Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of SCHF opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.72.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

