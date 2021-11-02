Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 168,424 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.31% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $330,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $147.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $102.71 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.