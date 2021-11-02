Bank of America Corp DE Has $387.98 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 651,820 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.39% of American Water Works worth $387,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 69.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

