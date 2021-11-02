Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 618 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after acquiring an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,855,000 after acquiring an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

Shares of GS stock opened at $416.70 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.23 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.