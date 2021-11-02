Bank of America Corp DE Sells 41,557 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,557 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Xylem were worth $369,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.70.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,554 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $129.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

