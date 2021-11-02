Bank of America Corp DE Sells 381,731 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,779,413 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 381,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $402,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $185.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.12. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $186.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

A number of analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.27.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

