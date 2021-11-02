M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 41,029 Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,029 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Cryoport as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 199.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Cryoport by 22.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 500.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Cryoport news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,286. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

CYRX stock opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

