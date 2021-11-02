Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.30. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 43.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 23,154 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after buying an additional 51,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at $234,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.79.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

