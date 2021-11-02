Short Interest in Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Expands By 33.9%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the September 30th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of Frontera Energy stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. Frontera Energy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $7.51.
About Frontera Energy
