Short Interest in Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Expands By 33.9%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the September 30th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of Frontera Energy stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. Frontera Energy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $7.51.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

