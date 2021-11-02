Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Declines By 27.2%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,200 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 569,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.8 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMLAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of EMLAF stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. Empire has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

