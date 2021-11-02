Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.300-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.69 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $200.62 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $146.16 and a 12-month high of $209.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hubbell stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Hubbell worth $47,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

