Crown Achieves Market Cap of $2.06 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $3,619.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,178.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $594.84 or 0.00941511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.34 or 0.00263278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00227444 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00033502 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,342,263 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.