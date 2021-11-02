Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Dillard’s worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dillard’s by 536.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 373.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 57.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.40.

NYSE DDS opened at $236.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.43 and a 12-month high of $239.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is -29.30%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

