Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WJXFF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Wajax alerts:

WJXFF opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. Wajax has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.