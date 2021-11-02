The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$91.02.

Several research firms have commented on TD. National Bankshares raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$91.00” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of TD opened at C$90.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$84.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$85.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$58.56 and a 52 week high of C$90.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$164.56 billion and a PE ratio of 10.66.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300007 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

