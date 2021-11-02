CONTRACOIN Market Capitalization Tops $12.67 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $12.67 million and approximately $205,637.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00118941 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000064 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,309,270 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

