IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $474.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.05 and a beta of 1.01. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IRadimed will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IRadimed news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 7,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $277,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $165,140.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,877 shares in the company, valued at $783,852.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $1,290,404 over the last 90 days. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IRadimed during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IRadimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IRadimed by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in IRadimed by 46.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 17.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

