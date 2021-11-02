Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SI. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $190.34 on Tuesday. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $194.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.08.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $123,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,003 shares of company stock worth $24,402,128. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,490,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 159,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 503,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,189,000 after purchasing an additional 92,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

