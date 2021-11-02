Insperity (NYSE:NSP) PT Raised to $158.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price increased by research analysts at Roth Capital from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NSP. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NSP stock opened at $129.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.45. Insperity has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $2,426,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,160,533. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Insperity by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Insperity by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.