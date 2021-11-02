Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,541 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BUD. Argus downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

BUD stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

