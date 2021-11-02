Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,672,000 after purchasing an additional 102,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,800,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,231,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,969,000 after acquiring an additional 388,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW stock opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.