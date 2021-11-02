Corient Capital Partners LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CM. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $122.02 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $74.62 and a twelve month high of $122.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.