Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 877 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

