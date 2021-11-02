Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Holdings Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nordson were worth $22,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 37.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $125,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $258.74 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $259.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.90 and a 200-day moving average of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.