M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.35 Million Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,582 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in Gray Television during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 14.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 81,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.01. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $24.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

