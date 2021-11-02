M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 354,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.36% of Affimed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the second quarter valued at $105,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of AFMD opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $684.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Affimed has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

