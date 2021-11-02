M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.94 Million in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 93,843 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,309,000 after purchasing an additional 226,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,447,000 after purchasing an additional 354,647 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,121,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 42,689 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 475,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.94. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.