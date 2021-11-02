M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 739,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $824,241,000 after purchasing an additional 184,040 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $530,072,000 after purchasing an additional 194,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 180,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $184,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,246 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

