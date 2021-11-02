UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 153,569 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,167,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,569 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $95,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,917,000 after purchasing an additional 235,006 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,093,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12,337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 355,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 352,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,392,000 after acquiring an additional 431,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 865,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,311,000 after acquiring an additional 214,477 shares in the last quarter.

INDA opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78.

