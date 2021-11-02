Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Short Interest Up 42.9% in October

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,830,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the September 30th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

