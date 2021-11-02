The Shyft Group (SHYF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. The Shyft Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.750-$1.950 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.75-$1.95 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. On average, analysts expect The Shyft Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $45.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $630,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,645,750 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Shyft Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

