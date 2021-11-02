TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $431.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 3.20. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TETRA Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of TETRA Technologies worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.