Stratasys (SSYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Stratasys has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stratasys to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $56.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stratasys stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.