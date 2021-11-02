Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,266 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $96,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $20,918,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 55.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

NYSE:PKG opened at $135.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $115.32 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

