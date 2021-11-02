UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $85.02 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.85% of Robert Half International worth $85,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 640.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 68,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58,972 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

RHI stock opened at $114.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.96. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

