Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Holdings Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.34% of Equifax worth $98,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,001,638,000 after acquiring an additional 191,758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equifax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after acquiring an additional 514,795 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Equifax by 21.6% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,539 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.63.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $277.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.44 and a 1 year high of $279.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

