UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 10,179 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Watts Water Technologies worth $90,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,421,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,144,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,283,000 after buying an additional 37,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,033,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,517,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $192.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.12. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.43 and a 12-month high of $192.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

