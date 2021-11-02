Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.180-$3.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $765 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $752.44 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.17.

Shutterstock stock opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.44. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $2,208,506.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,709 shares of company stock worth $16,981,683. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shutterstock stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Shutterstock worth $16,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

