Brokerages Anticipate Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to report $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 49.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMMR shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Immersion by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 139,538 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Immersion by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 967,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Immersion by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 159,547 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Immersion by 25.6% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Immersion by 15.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 83,195 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17. Immersion has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $301.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

